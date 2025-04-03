WARM cold-weather shelter faced higher costs due to cold temps, served 157 individuals

The cold-weather shelter operating Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County served more than 150 unsheltered individuals, ranging in age from 19 to 70 years, in the winter months of 2024-2025.

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Inc., cold weather shelter has now concluded its season after 18 consecutive weeks beginning on Nov. 25.

The cold-weather shelter relies on the generosity of area churches, businesses and individuals throughout the season making its success a true community effort. Many churches extended the hours the shelter was open due to extremely cold temperatures during the day this winter.

“WARM owes a debt of gratitude to the area faith-based community for opening their doors to their unsheltered neighbors,” said Alec Gunn, executive director of WARM. “Even though the shelter runs from evening to morning, many of our church partners kept our neighbors all day when temperatures outside got extremely dangerous.”

In total, 157 adult men and women had 3,834 stays at shelter sites in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

In addition, approximately 11,500 meals were provided by host churches, partner churches, restaurants, businesses, civic organizations and individuals.

Hundreds of articles of clothing and scores of snacks and bottled water were donated during the season.

CWS guests also had access to shower facilities, and the Augusta Health mobile clinic provided vaccinations and other preventative care twice.

WARM’s executive director said that while new housing is available throughout the region, most of it is not affordable to those on public assistance or earning low wages.

“The number of unsheltered neighbors choosing to stay with WARM during the CWS is indicative of the limited housing available to low income or those living on disability in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area,” said Gunn.

“All over the area new housing is being constructed but none of it is affordable to those who work for minimum wage or receive assistance due to physical or mental health diagnoses.”

WARM was able to increase the shelter’s occupancy this season thanks to funds provided by the Ntelos/Lumos high impact grant awarded through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

These funds allowed WARM to expand operations of the shelter and partner with Staunton churches for the first time.

“Homelessness knows no zip code. Our unsheltered neighbors don’t consider themselves from Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro,” Gunn said. “Home is wherever they can find a place to stay.”

The cost to run the shelter this winter exceeded $80,000, which was $10,000 more than was anticipated. The additional costs were related to staffing the extended hours brought on by dangerously low temperatures.

WARM is already planning for the 2025-2026 shelter season.

During warmer months, WARM operates the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women and Children and continues outreach to unsheltered neighbors.

“WARM’s goal is to ensure that none of our neighbors should die cold and alone, ever.”

Related stories

For additional coverage, search “homelessness” or “Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry” on Augusta Free Press.