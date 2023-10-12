Warehouse and storage work top America’s most stressed professional industries in 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of living, inflation.

Americans are stressed at work, but none more so than in certain industries.

According to recent data gathered by experts at TRĒ House, the most stressful industry in the United States to work in is warehousing and storage.

Nursing and residential care facilities provide the second most stressed industry.

Retail stores appear several times in the top 10.

“This study shows there are many factors to consider when stress is involved. Some of these industries might look easy on the surface but the inner workings and compensation for employees could lead to a much more stressful environment,” TRĒ House spokesperson Jameson Rodgers.

TRĒ House analyzed 26 different factors, including wages, hours worked and paid sick leave. The list was put into an index and each industry was given a score out of 100. The lower the score, the more stressful the industry.

“Out of the 71 industries in the study, 25 had more than 10 percent of employees with a second job, and all had over 30 percent of their workforce worried about paying medical bills,” Rodgers said.

Employers in the U.S. determine if employees have breaks during their work day.

“Research from the association of psychological science has shown that having adequate breaks and rest periods of 10 minutes per hour worked can increase productivity in employees,” Rodgers said.

Warehousing and storage scored 28.92 out of 100. According to data, 93 percent of workers reported hourly pay. With an hourly wage, workers may find themselves disadvantaged when it comes to taking time off. Unexpected missed hours are taken from their pay. The average amount of sleep for employees in this industry is only 6.82 hours and 12 percent reported working another job.

With 33.16 out of 100, nursing and residential care facilities is the second most stressful industry. Eleven percent of employees reported having a second job and only 43.9 percent reported satisfaction with healthcare options. Sixteen percent within the industry reported taking medication for anxiety or depression.

Waste management and related services follow closely in third with a score of 37.01 out of 100. More than 75 percent report they are worried about paying medical bills while 64 percent report being unable to pay medical bills. The data also shows that only 34.7 percent of this industry have paid sick leave.

Food manufacturing ranks 39.12 out of 100. Eighty percent report hourly pay and working in similar conditions to warehouse staff. Sixty percent also report they are unable to pay medical bills. Smokers in this industry reported an average of 12 cigarettes smoked per day.

Stress over inability to pay medical bills or earning an hourly wage was a common link between all industries. Medical bills can create decades of personal debt. Hourly wage employees feel unable to take time off when they are ill.