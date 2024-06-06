Experts: Busy hurricane season on the way, Virginians urged to plan ahead

Experts are predicting a busy, above-average hurricane season, and Virginia residents are urged to pay attention to the forecast and plan ahead for potential emergencies.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Forecasters say this could be the busiest hurricane season in 25 years, with 17 to 25 named storms. Of those, eight are predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.

Forecasters also are predicting four to seven major hurricanes at Category 3 or greater, with winds reaching 111 mph or higher.

The busier-than-normal season is attributed to a perfect storm of warmer-than-average ocean temperatures combined with La Niña.

The warm ocean temperatures fuel storms. La Niña will lessen wind shear in the tropics allowing storms to develop and intensify in the Atlantic basin.

“Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today,” said FEMA deputy administrator Erik Hooks. “Already, we are seeing storms move across the country that can bring additional hazards like tornadoes, flooding and hail.”

Keep your family safe by monitoring weather reports and establishing a family communications plan.

Virginia Farm Bureau’s Hurricane Preparedness Central provides a family communications plan for download and has other tips for hurricane preparation.

Preparing for a hurricane

Homeowners should should inspectin roof

Clear gutters

Seal any cracks or gaps on your home’s exterior to avoid water damage

Trim or remove weak trees and branches near the house and structures to protect your property from high winds

Ensure sump pumps and drains are working properly

Test generators and power backups

If a storm is imminent

Residents should secure their property by boarding up windows with plywood

Move inside any outdoor furniture and items that could become flying projectiles during storms

Secure important documents in a watertight container

What to include in an emergency kit

Ensure your car has a full tank of gas in case of an evacuation

Three- to five-day supply of food

Change of clothes

First-aid kit

Battery powered radio

Flashlight and batteries

Medication

Cash and credit cards

