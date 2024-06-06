Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Experts: Busy hurricane season on the way, Virginians urged to plan ahead
Virginia

Experts: Busy hurricane season on the way, Virginians urged to plan ahead

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hurricane warning sign
(© selim – stock.adobe.com)

Experts are predicting a busy, above-average hurricane season, and Virginia residents are urged to pay attention to the forecast and plan ahead for potential emergencies.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Forecasters say this could be the busiest hurricane season in 25 years, with 17 to 25 named storms. Of those, eight are predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.

Forecasters also are predicting four to seven major hurricanes at Category 3 or greater, with winds reaching 111 mph or higher.

The busier-than-normal season is attributed to a perfect storm of warmer-than-average ocean temperatures combined with La Niña.

The warm ocean temperatures fuel storms. La Niña will lessen wind shear in the tropics allowing storms to develop and intensify in the Atlantic basin.

“Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today,” said FEMA deputy administrator Erik Hooks. “Already, we are seeing storms move across the country that can bring additional hazards like tornadoes, flooding and hail.”

Keep your family safe by monitoring weather reports and establishing a family communications plan.

Virginia Farm Bureau’s Hurricane Preparedness Central provides a family communications plan for download and has other tips for hurricane preparation.

Preparing for a hurricane

  • Homeowners should should inspectin roof
  • Clear gutters
  • Seal any cracks or gaps on your home’s exterior to avoid water damage
  • Trim or remove weak trees and branches near the house and structures to protect your property from high winds
  • Ensure sump pumps and drains are working properly
  • Test generators and power backups

If a storm is imminent

  • Residents should secure their property by boarding up windows with plywood
  • Move inside any outdoor furniture and items that could become flying projectiles during storms
  • Secure important documents in a watertight container

What to include in an emergency kit

  • Ensure your car has a full tank of gas in case of an evacuation
  • Three- to five-day supply of food
  • Change of clothes
  • First-aid kit
  • Battery powered radio
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Medication
  • Cash and credit cards

Additional weather stories

Outer Banks, Virginia Beach should prepare now for active hurricane season

Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?

Declining number of fireflies in summer season likely due to weather, development, pesticides

Warmer weather in Virginia means earlier planting times, longer harvest season, more bugs

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sharknado! Sharks spotted near OBX, Virginia Beach coastlines
2 RISE to host education panel Friday evening on racism in local public schools
3 UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2
4 Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’
5 Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation

Latest News

the dish
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2

Chris Graham
school classroom
Local, Schools

RISE to host education panel Friday evening on racism in local public schools

Rebecca Barnabi

Parents and local school officials are encouraged to participate Friday evening in a discussion about racism in public schools. 

uva tony bennett louisville
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett give up money to take care of his assistants?

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett does deserve credit for not holding UVA up for tons more money for himself, but UVA didn't give the money that it would pay him to his guys.

police car arrest lights
Virginia

Louisiana man charged with murder in death of 4-month-old in Craig County

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’

Chris Graham
Health, Virginia

Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation

Crystal Graham
Local, Schools

Staunton High School graduates awarded $618K in scholarship funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status