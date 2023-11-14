Countries
Virginia's McClellan introduces bill to direct DOD study of military resources program

The Military One Source Transparency Act would strengthen the Military OneSource Program and ensure servicemembers and their families can access the resources they need.

The bill, introduced yesterday by Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia, would direct the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to study the efficacy, utility and accessibility of the OneSource Program.

The Military OneSource Program is the central hub for many quality-of-life programs and services that DoD provides for servicemembers and military families. Many servicemembers and their families are unaware of the program and its benefits due to a lack of reporting and outreach. The Military OneSource Transparency Act introduces reporting requirements to enable the DoD to better assess gaps in utilization, promote awareness of the program, and increase utilization among servicemembers and their families.

“Our servicemembers and their families make incredible sacrifices to defend our democracy. As lawmakers, we have a responsibility to ensure they have access to the robust resources they deserve,” McClellan said. “I’m proud to introduce this bill to improve the quality of life of our servicemembers and close existing gaps in access to necessary services. The Military OneSource Transparency Act will further strengthen the Department of Defense’s OneSource program and make sure it is a ‘one-stop shop’ for our military personnel and their families.”

McClellan previously offered the Military OneSource Transparency Act as an amendment during the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024. Her amendment is included in the version of the NDAA that the House passed earlier this year.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

