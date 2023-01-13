Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginias first empath unit in lynchburg on track for mid 2023 opening
State/National

Virginia’s first emPATH unit in Lynchburg on track for mid-2023 opening

Crystal Graham
Published:
group therapy
(© fizkes – stock.adobe.com)

Mental health is among the top health concerns affecting communities in Central Virginia, according to a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment report.

EmPATH, or Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing is a new method of care that addresses long-standing challenges for emergency department patients with behavioral health issues. The unit helps eliminate isolation and extended wait times typically experienced by placing patients in a shared, open area where caregivers, behavioral health experts and other patients interact and support one another.

There are approximately 100 emPATH units across the United States.

Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital will be the site of an emPATH unit thanks to a $1 million anonymous gift. The Centra Foundation has committed to funding the transformation, including construction and initial operating expenses.

The unit will be located within the hospital’s emergency department – and should be operating by mid-2023.

Construction is currently under way. A groundbreaking ceremony took place in late September.

Centra spent 10 months researching and planning for the project.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

groceries

Organic market no longer niche, production up 70 percent in Virginia
Crystal Graham
ben vander plas
,

The Good Vander Plas, Vander Plus, is a difference-maker for Virginia
Chris Graham

I’ve taken to saying, Virginia either gets the Good Vander Plas, the one who has carried the ‘Hoos to at least a couple of victories almost single-handedly, or the Bad Vander Plas, who does diddly squat in his 20 minutes...

virginia state capitol

Alzheimer’s advocates want police recruits to receive dementia training
Crystal Graham

The Alzheimer’s Association will ask lawmakers to require that law enforcement recruits receive dementia specific training as they begin their careers.

nba
, ,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Brogdon, Harris have big games in prime-time matchup
Chris Graham
staunton
,

Staunton: Process to fill City Council vacancy requires transparency to public
Rebecca Barnabi
whistleblower
,

Why has the City of Staunton spent less than a third of its low-income housing rehab funds?
Chris Graham
mir mclean
,

Virginia struggles for answers in first game without injured star Mir McLean
Scott Ratcliffe