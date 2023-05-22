After three recent tornados, Virginians urged to prepare family now

Last week, two EF-1 tornados struck Lee and Scott counties in southwestern Virginia uprooting trees in its path. AN EF-3 tornado touched down in Virginia Beach on April 30.

Closer to home, last April, an EF-1 tornado travelled along a six-mile path from Augusta County into Waynesboro causing damage to roofs and uprooting trees.

Throughout the region, home owners needed repairs and new roofs as a result of the damage.

Insurance claims

Property owners should know their rights when filing insurance claims after a tornado or other major weather event.

After recent disasters, victims of storm damage have sometimes seen insurance claims unfairly reduced or denied – with 40 percent of claims left without a payout six months after a natural disaster.

The Commonwealth of Virginia prepared a guide to help Virginians file an insurance claim and answer disaster-related coverage questions.

Virginia has laws to help you expedite your claim – and the Bureau of Insurance is available to provide assistance for claims.

Tornado preparation

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginians should subscribe to weather alerts from a local television station or national weather service, or consider the mobile app ReadyVirginia.

Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible. Remain alert for approaching storms.

Tornadoes are possible. Remain alert for approaching storms. Tornado warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately.

VDH tornado tips