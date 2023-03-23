Countries
Sports

Virginia Tech snaps five-game losing streak with 11-0 win over VMI

Chris Graham
Last modified date :
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech held VMI to four base hits, all singles, in an 11-0 win over the Keydets on Wednesday at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Right-handed starter Kiernan Higgins retired six consecutive batters after issuing a leadoff walk, setting the tone for Tech’s midweek hurlers to uphold the rest of the way.

Freshman right-hander Andrew Sentlinger followed and matched Higgins in length, doubling the vet’s strikeout tally from two to four to set a rookie season high in the zone.

Virginia Tech (13-7) scored a pair of runs during the first and third innings while rallying for seven more unanswered runs during the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Hokies snapped their five-game losing streak while improving to 5-0 against midweek opposition this season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

