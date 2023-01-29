Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia tech shoots the lights out against the syracuse 2 3 zone in 85 70 win
Sports

Virginia Tech shoots the lights out against the Syracuse 2-3 zone in 85-70 win

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech hit 11 threes in a torrid first half, and coasted to an 85-70 win over Syracuse on Saturday at the Cassell.

Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) won its second straight after a 1-7 start in the ACC, adding to a 77-75 home win over Duke on Monday.

The Hokies shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the first half on their way to a 52-33 lead at the break, as Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) was consistently behind in its rotations in its 2-3 zone.

The most interesting that things got in the second half was when a Judah Mintz jumper got the margin down to 12, at 65-53, with 11:01 left.

Virginia Tech responded with an 8-0 run over the next 3:38 to go back up 20, and it never got closer than the final margin from there.

Grant Basile had 25 points for Tech on 11-of-23 shooting, and Hunter Cattoor had 20 points and eight assists.

Justyn Mutts may have been the key guy for the Hokies, with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, playing the distributor role in the middle of the zone offense to perfection.

Tech shot 53.3 percent for the game.

Mintz had 21 points and eight assists for Syracuse, which has to turn around to host sixth-ranked Virginia on Monday.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

VCU Basketball

St. Bonaventure makes the plays late, snaps six-game VCU winning streak
Chris Graham
ryan dunn
,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: So, Ryan Dunn actually committed to UVA as a walk-on?
Chris Graham

Hard as it is to believe, Dunn, a four-star prep recruit, actually committed to Virginia as a walk-on.

kadin shedrick
,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Good minutes for Shedrick, Gardner key UVA win
Chris Graham

Virginia coach Tony Bennett said earlier this week that Kadin Shedrick needed to be ready in case Bennett needed to call the former starting center’s name.

reece beekman
,

Virginia shows impressive offensive versatility in win over Boston College
Scott German
Joseph N. Jenkins
,

Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
Chris Graham
jayden gardner
,

What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 76-57 win over Boston College
Chris Graham
armaan franklin
,

#6 Virginia gets 18 from Gardner, Franklin, in 76-57 win over Boston College
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy