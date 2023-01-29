Virginia Tech shoots the lights out against the Syracuse 2-3 zone in 85-70 win

Virginia Tech hit 11 threes in a torrid first half, and coasted to an 85-70 win over Syracuse on Saturday at the Cassell.

Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) won its second straight after a 1-7 start in the ACC, adding to a 77-75 home win over Duke on Monday.

The Hokies shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the first half on their way to a 52-33 lead at the break, as Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) was consistently behind in its rotations in its 2-3 zone.

The most interesting that things got in the second half was when a Judah Mintz jumper got the margin down to 12, at 65-53, with 11:01 left.

Virginia Tech responded with an 8-0 run over the next 3:38 to go back up 20, and it never got closer than the final margin from there.

Grant Basile had 25 points for Tech on 11-of-23 shooting, and Hunter Cattoor had 20 points and eight assists.

Justyn Mutts may have been the key guy for the Hokies, with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, playing the distributor role in the middle of the zone offense to perfection.

Tech shot 53.3 percent for the game.

Mintz had 21 points and eight assists for Syracuse, which has to turn around to host sixth-ranked Virginia on Monday.