Virginia still hanging around in Top 10 in both polls after weekend road loss

Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday dropped the Cavaliers five spots in the USA Today coaches poll, to ninth, and two spots in the AP poll, to eighth.

Seems about right in terms of a self-correction, though you could point out that Kansas lost on Saturday, the fourth L for the Jayhawks in their last six, and held steady in the coaches poll (eighth) and dropped one in the AP (ninth).

And Purdue, for that matter, lost at Indiana on Saturday, and remains at #1.

Tennessee took a similar fall as Virginia, dropping three spots in the coaches poll (to fifth) and four in the AP poll (to sixth) after losing at Florida mid-week last week.

These fickle voters, and their silly polls.

Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) remains the top-ranked team in the ACC for the 11th straight week.

Four others join the ‘Hoos this week: