Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia still hanging around in top 10 in both polls after weekend road loss
Sports

Virginia still hanging around in Top 10 in both polls after weekend road loss

Chris Graham
Published:
franklin dunk
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday dropped the Cavaliers five spots in the USA Today coaches poll, to ninth, and two spots in the AP poll, to eighth.

Seems about right in terms of a self-correction, though you could point out that Kansas lost on Saturday, the fourth L for the Jayhawks in their last six, and held steady in the coaches poll (eighth) and dropped one in the AP (ninth).

And Purdue, for that matter, lost at Indiana on Saturday, and remains at #1.

Tennessee took a similar fall as Virginia, dropping three spots in the coaches poll (to fifth) and four in the AP poll (to sixth) after losing at Florida mid-week last week.

These fickle voters, and their silly polls.

Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) remains the top-ranked team in the ACC for the 11th straight week.

Four others join the ‘Hoos this week:

  • Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC) is ranked 19 by the AP and 20 by the coaches.
  • NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) is 22nd in both polls. The Pack next faces Virginia at JPJ on Tuesday night (9 p.m.).
  • Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) and Duke (17-6, 8-4 ACC) are tied for 24th in the coaches poll.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

Virginians cautioned to avoid bear dens during winter months
Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress

Democrats can’t get out of their own way on House GOP anti-‘socialism’ resolution
Chris Graham

The U.S. House voted last week to pass a resolution condemning “socialism,” the latest example of gotcha politics at its worst, and messaging disguised as governance.

powerball virginia lottery

Powerball mania: Jackpot grows to estimated $747 million
Crystal Graham

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing grows to $747 million.

joe biden

Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Tuesday: What to watch for
Chris Graham
carla williams
,

Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Chris Graham
us politics congress

‘Fundamentally and necessarily opposed:’ House resolution condemns socialism
Rebecca Barnabi
, , , ,

Virginia’s 10th District receives $1.4M in federal grants for safe roads projects
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy