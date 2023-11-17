Countries
Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg
Virginia

Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A two-vehicle crash this afternoon resulted in one person dead and two people taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident occurred at 2:24 p.m. on southbound I-95 on exit 50 toward Route 460 in Petersburg.

According to Virginia State Police, a SUV struck another vehicle, overcorrected and overturned, ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees. Two people in the SUV were transported to the hospital. One person died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek treatment at the hospital.

Troopers are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

