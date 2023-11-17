Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg

A two-vehicle crash this afternoon resulted in one person dead and two people taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident occurred at 2:24 p.m. on southbound I-95 on exit 50 toward Route 460 in Petersburg.

According to Virginia State Police, a SUV struck another vehicle, overcorrected and overturned, ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees. Two people in the SUV were transported to the hospital. One person died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek treatment at the hospital.

Troopers are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.