newsvirginia state police investigating parking lot hit and run in clarke county
Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating parking lot hit-and-run in Clarke County

Chris Graham
Published date:
Suspect
Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians that occurred Saturday in Clarke County.

At 10:45 a.m., Trooper S. Stinnett responded to a crash that occurred in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 50. A maroon or red-colored SUV was backing out of a parking spot when it struck two pedestrians. The SUV then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be an adult female with blonde or light-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt. She was operating a maroon or red-colored SUV of unknown make and model. The SUV may have damage on the driver-side rear of the vehicle.

The pedestrians, a 42-year-old female and a 2-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Please call 540-662-3313 or #77 from a cell phone or email [email protected] if you have any information related to this incident or about the maroon SUV or its driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

