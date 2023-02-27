Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia slips to 12th in coaches poll 13th in ap the computers arent so nice
Sports

Virginia slips to 12th in coaches poll, 13th in AP: The computers aren’t so nice

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The pollsters were kind to Virginia after the 0-2 week last week, dropping the Cavaliers to 12th in the coaches poll and 13th in the AP poll.

The polls are a lot nicer to the ‘Hoos (21-6, 13-5 ACC) than the computers.

Virginia dropped to 28th in the NET after its back-to-back losses to Boston College and North Carolina.

KenPom.com has UVA all the way down at 38th. Jeff Sagarin has the team at 37th.

Bart Torvik ranks the Cavaliers 35th.

Virginia is also 25th in the ESPN Basketball Power Index, 22nd in EvanMiya.com.

The latest RPI has UVA 14th, so, there’s that.

Big week coming up – Clemson (21-8, 13-5 ACC) on Tuesday, and Louisville (4-25, 2-16 ACC) on Saturday for Senior Day.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

kevin hart reality check
Culture

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
Local

Augusta County: Verona teen charged in Feb. 21 rape, then released on bond

Chris Graham

A Verona teen faces two charges related to a rape reported on Feb. 21 in Augusta County.

firewood
Culture

Most Virginia State Park campgrounds to open on March 3

Crystal Graham

For people who love to camp at Virginia State Parks, good news! Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses will open on March 3.

Christopher Gannett
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police searching for man reported missing on Feb. 11

Chris Graham
supreme court
U.S./World

Warner: ‘Chaos’ possible if Consumer Protection Financial Bureau ruled unconstitutional

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Virginia HBCUs receive nearly $9.7 million in federal funds to improve internet availability

Rebecca Barnabi
gun violence
Local

Charlottesville Police Chief to hold forum tonight on recent gun violence

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy