Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia receives more than 1 4b to deploy affordable reliable internet to residents
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1.4B to deploy affordable, reliable internet to residents

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
internet search bar Google
(© mrmohock – stock.adobe.com)

In the Commonwealth, 364,156 homes and small businesses do not have access to high-speed Internet.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced today that Virginia will receive $1,481,489,572.87 to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.

The funding for Virginia comes from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, of which “Internet for All” is a part and a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

“This historic $1.4 billion investment, made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will bring affordable, high-speed Internet and good-paying jobs all across Virginia,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. “I am proud to support this investment, and look forward to working with Governor Youngkin to connect every Virginian to the full potential of the digital economy.”

States across the nation, Washington D.C., and territories will use funding from the BEAD program from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to administer grant programs within their borders. BEAD funding will enable states to deploy or upgrade broadband networks and ensure everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. After deployment, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts.

Notifications will be received this Friday, and states, D.C. and territories have 180 days to submit initial proposals for how the grant programs will be spent.

“This whopping $1.4 billion investment brings us a giant step closer to achieving our goal of universal broadband coverage in Virginia,” Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner said. ”We all know that access to fast, reliable and affordable internet is crucial to ensuring our rural communities grow and thrive, and I’m thrilled that Virginia is receiving the investment we need to deploy broadband all across the Commonwealth. This funding is in no small part thanks to the Virginians that took time out of their day to report their connectivity status. Because of these efforts, we were able to accurately report our coverage and access every cent to which Virginia was entitled.”

Digital connections: Nonprofit works to bring high-speed internet to all Americans – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

police
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

Rebecca Barnabi
family flying kite
Virginia

VDOT: Tips to avoid congestion for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks, other parts of state

Crystal Graham

To keep travelers focused on the Fourth of July fun instead of traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones this holiday weekend.

police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man dead in early Monday morning crash in Franklin County

Crystal Graham

A Wirtz man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

Waterrock Knob cessna plane crash BRP
U.S./World

Plane wreckage removed for safety of National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway guests

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Childcare isn’t a family issue: It’s an economic competitiveness issue

Chris Graham
public transportation
Virginia

Eleven Virginia public transit agencies awarded nearly $4.7M to replace vehicles

Rebecca Barnabi
supreme court
U.S./World

Trump Supreme Court shoots down Republican ‘independent state legislature theory’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy