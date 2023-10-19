Virginia prison employee arrested after attempting to bring contraband into facility

A Sussex I State Prison employee was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to bring contraband into the facility.

The Virginia Department of Corrections announced the arrest on Thursday, though a release from the department did not name the employee.

The release reported that the arrest was made after a search of the employee’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of several items of alleged contraband, including nine cell phones, five packages of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters, two cell phone SIM cards, one pair of earbuds, tobacco wrapping papers and four additional charging cords.

The incident leading to the arrest went down at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, as the employee was arriving at work.

According to the news release, VADOC Intelligence Staff had received intelligence that an employee would be attempting to bring contraband into Sussex I State Prison on Tuesday.

The employee arrived at the facility and was escorted to a separate room for questioning. During questioning, the employee confessed to meeting an inmate’s aunt in Roanoke to pick up cell phones, which are considered contraband in VADOC facilities.

The employee consented to a search of their vehicle and staff found the contraband concealed in an article of clothing.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and arrested the employee.

“There is a zero tolerance policy towards drugs and contraband at our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “This applies to both inmates and employees. Employees who are found to have contraband and are attempting to smuggle these items into our facility will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”