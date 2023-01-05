Menu
news virginia hospital to help schools prepare for a sudden cardiac arrest through affiliation with project adam
State/National

Virginia hospital to help schools prepare for a sudden cardiac arrest through affiliation with Project ADAM

Crystal Graham
Published:

childrens hospital of richmond at vcuThe Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is now an affiliate of Project ADAM, a national nonprofit that helps schools and communities ensure they’re prepared for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds.

The need for AEDs in schools and across sports at all levels is in the headlines this week due to a cardiac event suffered by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football this week.

CHoR will be able to grant the designation of a “Project ADAM heart safe school” to any school in the state that meets the criteria to show its preparedness for responding to a sudden cardiac arrest for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

“There are approximately 350,000 sudden cardiac arrests in the U.S. each year, about 90 percent of which are fatal,” said John Phillips, M.D., pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist, and Project ADAM medical director at CHoR. “When you consider 20 percent of a community is in its schools most days – during educational time, sports and other extracurricular activities – many lives can be saved through access to AEDs and proper education and practice to address these medical emergencies when they arise.”

Each school must meet 14 criteria to achieve designation as a Project ADAM heart safe school, including:

  • Having on-site AEDs
  • Having on site CPR/AED certified team members
  • Educating the entire staff about the program
  • Educating the entire staff about an emergency response plan
  • Conducting sudden cardiac arrest drills

Project ADAM, which stands for Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory, is a national non-profit committed to saving lives through advocacy, education, preparedness and collaboration.

It was developed in memory of Wisconsin teen Adam Lemel, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed and died while playing basketball in 1999. Defibrillation with an automated external defibrillator could have saved his life.

An AED is a sophisticated, yet easy to use device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock when necessary to restore normal rhythm.

In partnership with health care affiliates throughout the nation, Project ADAM helps schools and communities ensure they’re prepared to care for students, faculty, staff and visitors who may experience a sudden cardiac arrest like Adam’s.

There are currently 38 Project ADAM programs in 29 states. Over the years, Project ADAM has helped save the lives of more than 200 youth and adults in schools.

“Our role as a children’s hospital includes caring for families in our hospitals and clinics, as well as creating healthier communities outside our walls,” said Elias Neujahr, CHoR president. “Becoming a Project ADAM affiliate allows our team to share their expertise so others throughout the Commonwealth stand ready to save lives.”

Virginia school personnel and parents interested in their schools becoming heart safe designated can contact Dr. John Phillips at [email protected]

For more information on Project ADAM, visit https://www.projectadam.com/

Related story

Scary NFL injury highlights need for CPR, AED training at youth-sports level

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

