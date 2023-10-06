Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Virginia has to learn how to win: ‘We have to go take it. That’s a mindset’
Football, Sports

Virginia has to learn how to win: ‘We have to go take it. That’s a mindset’

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

There’s a lot to winning football games. One part that we often overlook: teams have to learn how to win, to take care of all of the little things that winning teams do to be able to put games away.

The Virginia program under second-year coach Tony Elliott still hasn’t learned how to win.

“We’re right there on the doorstep, man, but we’ve got to have the courage to step into the room. We can’t wait on somebody else to invite us in, or we can’t wait on the other team to make a mistake and give us the game. We have to go, and we have to go take it. That’s a mindset,” Elliott told reporters on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Elliott is 3-12 through just short of a season and a half at the helm at Virginia. Six of those 12 losses have been by three points or less, with three of the losses in this season’s 0-5 start coming by three points or less.

The 36-35 loss to JMU in Week 2 included a blocked punt that led to a JMU touchdown, then a blown 35-24 fourth-quarter lead that may or may not have had to do with, you know, mobile phones.

The 24-21 loss to NC State in Week 4 was aided by three 15-yard penalties on the ‘Hoos in the final 36 seconds that helped set up the game-winning 33-yard walk-off field goal.

Last week’s 27-24 loss at Boston College saw Virginia blow a 14-point lead for the second time this season as UVA was able to put up just 39 yards on offense in the second half.

Another way to look at the 0-5 start, then, is, three plays – three plays! – spread out over three games go the other way, and Virginia is 3-2, instead of 0-5.

“I think some of the common things is we get to that point, and now we feel like we’ve got to hit the home run, and you don’t have to hit the home run. Just take the base hit, and then base hits over base hits will add up to a collective run, so to speak, if we’re using baseball terminology,” Elliott said.

It’s not only the three close losses this season. Virginia has lost eight straight; five of those have been by three points or less.

It can feel like the entire program is beating its head against a wall trying to get this thing figured out.

“Hopefully we’ll get to a point where we’re tired of those tough lessons, and we just say, you know what, we’re not waiting on anybody else. We’re going to take it,” Elliott said. “That’s the next step, and that’s where I’ve got to get better as a coach to figure out how to properly communicate that and instill that in the young men so that, when we’re in those close games, man, we’re just trusting and believing that we’re going to make the play to win the game and not hoping it just goes our way.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

Shenandoah National Park
Virginia

Sweet Run State Park dedication preserves Valley’s ‘steeped agricultural, natural and cultural history’

Rebecca Barnabi
cybersecurity
Economy, U.S. & World

Fifty states to receive $49.5M settlement from software company, data breach affected millions

Rebecca Barnabi

Fifty state attorneys general have reached a settlement with software company Blackbaud for deficient data security practices.

police
Police, Virginia

Richmond man pleads guilty to possession of firearm at scene of active shooting

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pride LOVEworks
Arts & Culture, Local

LOVEworks sign returns to downtown for Staunton Pride Festival this weekend

Crystal Graham
frontier culture museum oktoberfest
Arts & Culture, Local

Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Local

No more cones: VDOT to celebrate new Lee Street bridge in Broadway with ribbon cutting

Rebecca Barnabi
baby family parent feet child
Politics, U.S. & World

Women will not pay for medical coverage after pregnancy, child loss with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy