news virginia athletics notebook podcast uva nc state preview the state of uva football
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: UVA NC State preview, the state of UVA football

Chris Graham
Published:

Chris Graham has the deets on NC State basketball ahead of tonight’s State-UVA showdown in JPJ. Then the focus shifts to the state of UVA football, which, there’s a pun to be made here about the state of denial just waiting to be delivered.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

