Virginia

Virginia: 24-year-old woman dead, ejected from vehicle in I-81 crash

Crystal Graham
A 24-year-old Virginia woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 southbound.

Molly M. Jones, 24, of Bland, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident that occurred in Wythe County at 7:25 a.m.

According to VSP, Jones’ Nissan Versa was heading southbound on I-81 when it ran off of the left side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, bounced back to the right and overturned multiple times. The vehicle eventually came to rest in the travel lanes.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

