A 24-year-old Virginia woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 southbound.

Molly M. Jones, 24, of Bland, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident that occurred in Wythe County at 7:25 a.m.

According to VSP, Jones’ Nissan Versa was heading southbound on I-81 when it ran off of the left side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, bounced back to the right and overturned multiple times. The vehicle eventually came to rest in the travel lanes.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.