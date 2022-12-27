Sports
Video: Previewing this week’s AEW ‘Dynamite,’ with Wardlow-Samoa Joe in the main event
Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page highlight this week’s AEW “Dynamite.” Chris Graham previews this week’s card.
In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].
