Veterinary supply company sentenced for misbranding more than $10m in prescription drugs

A Minnesota-based company that supplies prescription drugs for animals was sentenced today to one year of probation for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.

Midwest Veterinary Supply agreed to pay more than $11 million in criminal fines and forfeiture.

“This case is an example of how seriously the United States Attorney’s Office takes the distribution of misbranded prescription drugs, whether for human or animal consumption,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “The law is designed to ensure that prescription drugs are kept within a controlled chain of distribution to prevent diversion and inappropriate use, and companies must be held accountable when they go outside of that chain. I am grateful for the work of the FDA and Virginia State Police in bringing justice in this case and their continued work keeping our prescription drug programs here in Virginia safe for all.”

Midwest will forfeit more than $10 million, pay $1 million to the Virginia Department of Health Professions and pay $500,000 in fines.

From 2011 to 2021, court documents state, Midwest charged and shipped more than $10 million in prescription drugs from their non-pharmacy locations in the U.S. to end-users who were not authorized to receive them. Therefore, the drugs are deemed “misbranded.”