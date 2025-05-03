VDOT has updated its schedule of road construction and maintenance for Albemarle County, Greene County and Nelson County in Central Virginia for the coming week.

Albemarle County

Roadway improvement — Expect alternating lane closures nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 250 Bypass, between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 250 Bypass and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, Friday.

John Warner Parkway, between the Charlottesville city line and Route 631 (Rio Road East) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

(NEW) Traffic engineering – Expect shoulder closures in the following areas, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), both shoulders closed at Route 635 (Miller School Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), right shoulder closed between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Friday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), right shoulder closed at Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Friday.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1054 (Glenmore Way) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, except when otherwise noted, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 633 (Cove Garden Road), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Harris Brook Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Monday.

Route 692 (Plank Road), between Route 814 (Drovers Lane) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily.

Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 720 dead end in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with slow roll between mile marker 124 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Bypass) – Expect alternating lane closures and 15-minute traffic stoppages between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs. Bridge will be restricted to eastbound traffic during construction. Westbound traffic should follow signed detour around the work. Drivers should go slow and use caution near the work zone. Intermittent night closures will also be in place during construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For detailed detour information, visit Route 601 bridge over U.S. 29/250. Expected completion date is fall of 2026.

Greene County

Construction – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 600 (Deane Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Route 1004 (Childs Road) and Route 1005 (Commonwealth Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 623 (Swift Run Road), between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and Route 654 (May Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 633 (Amicus Road), between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Traffic engineering. Expect shoulder closures between Route 652 (Sassafras Lane) and Stoneridge Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening, November 2025.