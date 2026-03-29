Home VDOT: Local road work on the schedule for the week of March 30-April 3
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VDOT: Local road work on the schedule for the week of March 30-April 3

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot road
Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedules for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

Augusta County

Interstate 81

  • *NEW* Mile marker 207 to 209, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.
  • Mile marker 220 to 226, northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound through March 30. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 236 to 234, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.
  • Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 through April 3.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road) and Route 802 (Dynamite Road) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 3.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) for intersection improvements, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for fiber installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 10.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 663 (Crimora Station Lane/Mine Branch Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 through April 3.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Marble Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 692 (Rocky Spring Lane) and Route 687 (Ramsey Gap Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 626 (Berry Farm Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) March 30 – April 9 for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 688 (Hodges Draft Lane) and Route 716 (West Augusta Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 718 (Stokesville Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 730 (North River Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 

*UPDATE* Route 742 (Lebanon Church Road) – Flagger traffic near intersection with Catheys River Lane for maintenance to Middle River bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

  • Mile marker 45 to 44, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 56 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 81 

  • Mile marker 174 to 189, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 29-30).
  • *NEW* Mile marker 179 to 181 including exit 180, northbound – Overnight right lane closure and off-ramp closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday nights.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 187 to 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree cutting and brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Alternating lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 663 (River Road) and Buena Vista southern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through April 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81  

  • Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.
  • Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 245 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exit 245 and exit 247 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Follow posted detour. Single-lane closures as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Flagger traffic control just east of Route 635 (River Road) for bridge painting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign work between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 721 (Green Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Broadway) – Northbound shoulder closures near Third Street intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road/Brocks Gap Road) – Right shoulder closures near Broadway eastern and western town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 1924 (Spotswood Avenue), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 through May 1.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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