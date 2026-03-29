VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedules for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

Augusta County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 209 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3. Mile marker 220 to 226 , northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound through March 30. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound through March 30. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 229 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 236 to 234 , southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night. Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 through April 3.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road) and Route 802 (Dynamite Road) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 3.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) for intersection improvements, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for fiber installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 10.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 663 (Crimora Station Lane/Mine Branch Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 through April 3.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Marble Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 692 (Rocky Spring Lane) and Route 687 (Ramsey Gap Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 626 (Berry Farm Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) March 30 – April 9 for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 688 (Hodges Draft Lane) and Route 716 (West Augusta Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 718 (Stokesville Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 730 (North River Road) for bridge maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 742 (Lebanon Church Road) – Flagger traffic near intersection with Catheys River Lane for maintenance to Middle River bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 45 to 44 , westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31.

, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31. *NEW* Mile marker 56 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 174 to 189 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 29-30).

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 29-30). *NEW* Mile marker 179 to 181 including exit 180 , northbound – Overnight right lane closure and off-ramp closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday nights.

, northbound – Overnight right lane closure and off-ramp closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 187 to 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree cutting and brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Alternating lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 663 (River Road) and Buena Vista southern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through April 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 245 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exit 245 and exit 247 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Follow posted detour. Single-lane closures as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Flagger traffic control just east of Route 635 (River Road) for bridge painting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign work between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 721 (Green Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Broadway) – Northbound shoulder closures near Third Street intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road/Brocks Gap Road) – Right shoulder closures near Broadway eastern and western town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 1924 (Spotswood Avenue), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 through May 1.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.