The PR people at VDOT have sent us the updated lists for road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads.

Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 88 to 90 , eastbound – Possible left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8.

, eastbound – Possible left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8. Exit 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closure along off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 234 , northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8.

, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8. *UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal, bridge painting and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal, bridge painting and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 1. Southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 limited to single lane through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 1. Southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 limited to single lane through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31. *NEW* Mile marker 227 to 229 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday (July 27) night and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday (July 27) night and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night. *UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 232 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Mile marker 232 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Slow rolls (rolling roadblocks) between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday (July 27) for installation of overhead utility lines. State police will assist with traffic control.

, northbound and southbound – Slow rolls (rolling roadblocks) between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday (July 27) for installation of overhead utility lines. State police will assist with traffic control. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3-8. Weekend hours vary. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Closed July 28 to August 1 just south of Stanford Avenue for South River bridge work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening, November 2025.

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 56, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for debris removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondy and Tuesday.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 191 to 197, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 671 (Old Farm Road) and the Lexington city limits for signal inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 609 (Red Mill Road) and Route 737 (Dog Town Loop) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for roadway and utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Overnight lane closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in late August 2025.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 608 (Forge Road) and the Lexington city limits for signal inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

Route 501 (Magnolia Avenue, Buena Vista) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Second Street and 15th Street/Sycamore Avenue for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 31.

*NEW* Route 604 (Gibbs Run Road) – Closed August 4 to September 4 between Route 720 (Spring Run Lane) and Augusta County line for replacement of bridge over Poor Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound –Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound –Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. *NEW* Mile marker 238 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for North River bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 12.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for North River bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 12. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turns only from northbound I-81 off-ramp onto eastbound Route 33 through mid-August. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Periodic traffic stoppages between Route 654 (Montevideo Circle) and Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) for installation of overhead utility lines between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. State police will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures just west of Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 1.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic as needed between MLK Jr. Way and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures just north of Route 732 (Eberly Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) and Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 7.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 1163 (Rosedale Drive) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through July 30.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 678 (Faughts Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over Mountain Run, through September 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Closed between Silverstone Lane and Woodstone Drive for paving operations and turn-lane construction, through about October 31. Follow posted detour.

Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 755 (Windy Cove Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.