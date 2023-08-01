Countries
VDOT asks Charlottesville, Albemarle County community to take part in transportation survey
Local, Public Safety

VDOT asks Charlottesville, Albemarle County community to take part in transportation survey

Crystal Graham
Published date:
online survey
(© MclittleStock – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential safety and multimodal improvements for the U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) corridor, including the interchange with U.S. 29, between Ednam Drive within Albemarle County and Alderman Road within the City of Charlottesville.

The purpose of the study is to identify project recommendations for the U.S. 250 corridor.

This study will focus on improving roadway safety, reducing traffic congestion, improving access and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users, including how these needs might be satisfied by facilities within the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) corridor.

The study will build off previous study efforts for the study area led by VDOT and the localities and provide multiple opportunities for public input.

The project recommendations that come from this study will be developed into funding applications for SMART SCALE Round 6 and other transportation funding programs.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey through Aug. 18.

Community input received through this survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments may also be sent by email to [email protected] or by mail to Michael Barnes, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, Va., 22701.

This study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The Commonwealth is partnering with Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and RK&K to develop targeted improvements for the U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) Project Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way.

This study is expected to be complete in summer 2024; it does not set construction dates for any improvements.

The final plan will provide a multimodal strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

