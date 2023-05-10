VCU Medical Center employee shoots, kills co-worker: Why did he have a gun on the job?

Richmond Police and VCU Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the VCU Medical Center that resulted in a death.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., officers from both departments received an emergency call about shots fired and an active threat inside the VCU Medical Center North Hospital, located at 1300 E. Marshall St.

Officers determined an altercation between two co-workers in a stairwell resulted in one of the individuals shooting the other.

The victim, Ty’Quan White, 25, of Richmond, died from his injuries.

The shooter, Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, was taken into custody by officers without further incident.

VCU Police briefly locked down the building per protocol. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.