Virginia

VCU Medical Center employee shoots, kills co-worker: Why did he have a gun on the job?

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police and VCU Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the VCU Medical Center that resulted in a death.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., officers from both departments received an emergency call about shots fired and an active threat inside the VCU Medical Center North Hospital, located at 1300 E. Marshall St.

Officers determined an altercation between two co-workers in a stairwell resulted in one of the individuals shooting the other.

The victim, Ty’Quan White, 25, of Richmond, died from his injuries.

The shooter, Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, was taken into custody by officers without further incident.

VCU Police briefly locked down the building per protocol. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

