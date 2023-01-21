VCU breaks open close game with 15-0 win, wins at Richmond, 74-62, in A-10 battle

VCU broke open a close game with a 15-0 second-half run on its way to a 74-62 in over Richmond on Friday night.

Jamir Watkins led the Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 14 points and five assists for VCU, which held Tyler Burton, the Atlantic 10 Conference’s second-leading scorer, to 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-7 from three-point range, and forced Burton into six turnovers.

Watkins buried a three-pointer and converted a traditional three-point play to spark a 15-0 VCU run over a four-minute span in the second half that gave the Rams a 68-49 cushion with 4:34 remaining.

VCU would lead the game by as many as 21 points in the second half.