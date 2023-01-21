Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu breaks open close game with 15 0 win wins at richmond 74 62 in a 10 battle
Sports

VCU breaks open close game with 15-0 win, wins at Richmond, 74-62, in A-10 battle

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU broke open a close game with a 15-0 second-half run on its way to a 74-62 in over Richmond on Friday night.

Jamir Watkins led the Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 14 points and five assists for VCU, which held Tyler Burton, the Atlantic 10 Conference’s second-leading scorer, to 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-7 from three-point range, and forced Burton into six turnovers.

Watkins buried a three-pointer and converted a traditional three-point play to spark a 15-0 VCU run over a four-minute span in the second half that gave the Rams a 68-49 cushion with 4:34 remaining.

VCU would lead the game by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Rebecca Barnabi
jay briscoe

AEW ‘Dynamite’ Review: Absence of a meaningful Jay Briscoe tribute overshadows good show
Chris Graham

The Young Bucks were upset by Top Flight. Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel, giving the AEW women’s division some direction for the first time in, you know, forever.

house for sale
,

Back to normal?: Virginia housing market returns to pre-pandemic sales activity
Rebecca Barnabi

After two busy years, Virginia’s housing market slowed in 2022 and is now at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

glenn youngkin
,

Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs
Chris Graham
wildlife center of virginia
,

Rare seabird admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia economy

$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia
Crystal Graham
virginia economy
, ,

Amazon announces $35B investment in data center campuses in Virginia
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy