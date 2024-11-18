Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
Football

UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football virginia tech
Photo: UVA Athletics

The UVA Football program closes the 2024 regular season with a night game at Virginia Tech, with the ACC announcing the 8 p.m. kickoff for the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game on Monday.

The UVA side hasn’t won a game in Blacksburg since 1998, and has just two wins over the rival program since – in 2003 and 2019.

Both teams are 5-5 on the season heading into the final two weekends.

Virginia gets #12 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday at noon. Virginia Tech gets Duke (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at 8 p.m. down in Durham.

Eligibility for a bad-weather bowl game for both could very well come down to a cold Saturday night down in Southwest Virginia.

If that happens, you’ve got to like Tech’s chances.

The Hokies entered the programs’ 2014 game with a 5-6 record, and defeated UVA, 24-20, on a cold night in Blacksburg.

The 2015 Tech squad was 5-6 going into the finale with the ‘Hoos, and rallied from two fourth-quarter deficits to post a 23-20 win in the finale for the Mike London era.

Skip ahead to 2018, and a good (7-4) Virginia team blew an opportunity to send the rivals to an early offseason with a 34-31 OT loss in Lane Stadium.

And then, 2021, UVA had the ball in the red zone in the final minute, but couldn’t score in what turned out to be Bronco Mendenhall’s swan song, a 29-24 loss to another 5-6 Tech team.

I’m not forgetting 2023, though I wish I could.

Brent Pry took a 5-6 Tech team into Charlottesville last November and beat down Tony Elliott and his ‘Hoos, 55-17.

That’s five times in 10 years that mediocre Tech teams have earned bowl bids by beating largely mediocre (except for that one year, 2018) UVA teams.

This column could be moot if Virginia Tech gets the road win at Duke.

Somehow, the Hokies are a 2.5-point favorite in that one.

I don’t get that, either.

Virginia is a 9.5-point home ‘dog to SMU, which makes total sense.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?
2 UVA Basketball: I was ready to write this team’s obituary; now I’m writing psalms
3 Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager
4 Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
5 Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Latest News

irs taxes
Local News

Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump white voters
Virginia News

Mailbag: MAGA reader uses the term ‘woke,’ hints Jesus wouldn’t have liked it

Chris Graham

The low-income White folks who voted for Donald Trump will be the ones who feel the consequences.

roanoke
Virginia News

Missing person: Roanoke Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Chris Graham

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

elon musk
Politics

The Elon Musk government efficiency effort is doomed to fail: Here’s why

Chris Graham
jonas sanker uva football
Football

UVA Football: Jonas Sanker wins another ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports News

Men’s Soccer: UVA seeded 11th, will host second-round match on Sunday

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball

ACC Basketball: Pre-holiday tournaments dominate this week’s schedule

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status