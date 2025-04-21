Home UVA Football: Tackle Wallace Unamba headed to Virginia after brief stint at UK
Football

UVA Football: Tackle Wallace Unamba headed to Virginia after brief stint at UK

Chris Graham
Published date:
Wallace Unamba uva football
UVA Football recruit Wallace Unamba. Photo: Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire

UVA Football lost its top transfer-portal O lineman, Monroe Mills, to an ACL injury in spring practice, so head coach Tony Elliott and O line coach Terry Heffernan had to hit the portal to add some depth.

That’s how I’d characterize the pickup that we learned about on Monday, Wallace Unamba, who spent the spring at Kentucky after transferring in December from New Mexico.

Unamba is depth, not necessarily a one-for-one replacement for Mills, a four-star portal recruit who figured to be the starter in the fall at left tackle.

ICYMI

Unamba, a 6’4”, 330-pounder, got a 64.0 Pro Football Focus grade for his work in the 2024 season at New Mexico, where he played for former UVA Football coach Bronco Mendenhall.

He was durable, logging 699 snaps, most of them at right tackle, allowing a total of nine QB pressures, and notable, not allowing a sack, on 395 pass-blocking snaps.

The 2024 season at New Mexico is Unamba’s lone full season at the D1 level.

He spent a year at Florida Atlantic, in 2023, but was only on the field for four snaps.

In three seasons as a JUCO at Kilgore (Texas) Community College, Unamba was an NJCAA All-American, and he didn’t allow a sack in any of three three seasons there.

Elliott and Heffernan are still looking for a solution at the left-tackle slot, which Mills, a 6’7”, 315-pounder who was on the field for 566 snaps at Louisville in 2024, grading out at 82.3, per PFF, wand was a seven-figure NIL/transfer portal pickup when he committed to the UVA Football program in January, was supposed to fill.

Tyshawn Wyatt, a JMU alum, is in the mix at left tackle, along with two returning guys who split the snaps at left tackle in 2024 – McKale Boley (463 snaps) and Jack Witmer (358 snaps).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

tractor trailer fire Shenandoah County Interstate 81
Virginia

Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81

Crystal Graham
waynesboro
Government, Local

Letter: Waynesboro would benefit greatly from a Community Vitality Fund

Letters

I am writing to express my excitement at Virginia Organizing’s strong support for the concept of a Community Vitality Fund.

sunshine state
Arts

On Florida: Notes on life and loss from a weeklong vacation in the Sunshine State

Michael Schoeffel

I began nearly every morning of our weeklong vacation in St. Pete by running in the vicinity of gators.

ty jerome uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win

Chris Graham
Virginia

‘Respect the zone’: VDOT celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg
Education, Local

Harrisonburg: Last day to register for annual Soap Box Derby is May 5

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia

Maryland man leads Virginia State Police on pursuit, stopped after striking transit bus

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status