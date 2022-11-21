UVA football student-athlete Mike Hollins discharged from hospital after shooting

Mike Hollins has been discharged from the hospital, eight days after being wounded in a mass shooting that killed three of his UVA Football teammates.

“Mike has been discharged. HALLELUJAH,” his mother, Brenda Hollins, tweeted Monday morning.

Mike Hollins, a fourth-year who is set to graduate next month, a semester early, was among a group of UVA students on a trip to Washington, D.C., to see a play about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till.

As the charter bus that took them on the trip was about to drop the group off on Grounds, one of the students, Chris Jones, a fifth-year student, opened fire, killing football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

A fifth student, Marlee Morgan, was also wounded. She was released from the hospital last week.

Hollins had led a group of students off the bus to safety, then was returning to try to help others evacuate when he confronted Jones, who shot him in the back.

Hollins had to undergo two surgeries last week, but his family said he should be able to fully recover, and his father, Mike Hollins Sr., said his son intends to rejoin the football team.

“He’s not going to stop playing football. It’s not in him. He’s not a quitter,” Mike Hollins Sr. said.

Mom is focused on the here and now.

“Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life,” Brenda Hollins tweeted.

One other important thought from Brenda: “Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families! They need us! GOD is amazing!”