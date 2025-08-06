UVA Football: Meet the Team Day, pep rally events on the schedule

The 2025 Meet the Team Day event for the UVA Football program is coming up soon, this Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

They’re just telling us this today, for some reason.

UVA players and head coach Tony Elliott will be on hand at the event for an autograph signing, and those who come out will be able to pick up a copy of the team’s 2025 official season poster.

The event will also feature inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids.

Fun fact: I’ve still not yet stepped inside the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

Another fun fact: nor have I been inside the new football ops center, which isn’t so new now, since it opened last year.

I digress.

Entry for Meet the Team Day is located at the northwest entrance of the IPF. Attendees should use the promenade located between the McCue Center and the outdoor practice grass fields to access the IPF.

Parking is free in the lots immediately surrounding the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena.

Accessibility shuttles will transport fans in need of accommodations from the designated accessible parking area to the outdoor grass practice fields, only steps away from the IPF entrance.

Pep rally

UVA Athletics also announced today the date for the Paint the Town Orange pep rally, which will take place Friday, Aug. 29, at Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall beginning at 8 p.m.

Fun fact: I have been to this before, by accident.

My wife and I decided to have dinner on the Downtown Mall one Friday evening back during the Bronco Mendenhall years, and then, all of the sudden, there was a pep rally going on.

The pep rally begins with the UVA marching band and spirit squads departing the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Both groups will enter Ting Pavilion at 8 p.m., and the pep rally will feature appearances by Coach Elliott and the UVA Football team.

Ahead of the pep rally, Ting Pavilion will be hosting Indecision and opening act Loose Leaf in concert beginning at 5:30 p.m.