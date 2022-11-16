Menu
news uva coastal carolina football game canceled no decision on virginia tech game next week
Sports

UVA-Coastal Carolina football game canceled: No decision on Virginia Tech game next week

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Athletics announced Wednesday morning that the home football game with Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The decision is not a surprise given the ongoing grief surrounding the Sunday night shooting of five UVA students, including four members of the football team, three of whom – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – died from their injuries.

The athletics department said Wednesday that a decision on whether the season finale, a Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not yet been made.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

