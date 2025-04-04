UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Good news for UVA Basketball redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, who I’d projected would have to transfer down from the Power 6 to the mid-major level.

Robinson, a 6’10” forward-center, landed a roster spot at Xavier in the Big East, to play for the new coach there, Richard Pitino.

This is about as good as could be expected for the Robinson camp, all things considered.

Robinson became a fan favorite for the JPJ denizens down the stretch of his redshirt freshman season, but being brutally honest here, he’s still a project.

There’s a reason, even as he started to get minutes and show some promise in the last few weeks of the season, that he didn’t get off the bench for the Wake Forest and Georgia Tech games in the last couple of weeks of the 2024-2025 season – his footwork is still suspect, making him (and the rest of the defense, when he’s on the floor) vulnerable in the pick-and-roll and on screens.

If nothing else, Robinson, who has a bodybuilder physique at 6’10”, 230, will help the Xavier squad look more imposing in the airport.