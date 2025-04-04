Home UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Chris Graham
Published date:
anthony robinson uva basketball
UVA Basketball forward Anthony Robinson. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Good news for UVA Basketball redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, who I’d projected would have to transfer down from the Power 6 to the mid-major level.

Robinson, a 6’10” forward-center, landed a roster spot at Xavier in the Big East, to play for the new coach there, Richard Pitino.

This is about as good as could be expected for the Robinson camp, all things considered.

Robinson became a fan favorite for the JPJ denizens down the stretch of his redshirt freshman season, but being brutally honest here, he’s still a project.

There’s a reason, even as he started to get minutes and show some promise in the last few weeks of the season, that he didn’t get off the bench for the Wake Forest and Georgia Tech games in the last couple of weeks of the 2024-2025 season – his footwork is still suspect, making him (and the rest of the defense, when he’s on the floor) vulnerable in the pick-and-roll and on screens.

If nothing else, Robinson, who has a bodybuilder physique at 6’10”, 230, will help the Xavier squad look more imposing in the airport.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

food bank
Virginia News

Virginia lawmakers push back at Trump USDA over food bank cuts

Chris Graham
donald trump economy
Politics News

Trump tariffs wipe out one year of economic recovery in two days

Chris Graham

Back on April 4, 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 38,596.98; a year later, today, it closed at 38,314.86.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia News

Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

Crystal Graham

A Virginia man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his role distributing cocaine throughout the state.

fox in woods
Virginia News

Red fox in Northern Virginia tests positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

Crystal Graham
school
Arts, Media, Education

BWP gathers Staunton resident input in search for new school superintendent

Rebecca Barnabi
flooded bridge
Virginia News

Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia

Chris Graham
Arts, Media, Education, Local News

Artificial intelligence tool aids Bridgewater College student’s research project

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status