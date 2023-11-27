UVA alum Brennan Armstrong named ACC Quarterback of the Week

UVA alum Brennan Armstrong, now back on track down at NC State, is the ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second straight week.

Armstrong, who holds several season and career records at Virginia, led State to 504 yards of total offense in its 39020 win over North Carolina on Saturday.

Armstrong passed for a season-high 334 yards, three touchdowns, and connected on 71 percent of his throws (22-of-31) in the win.

He also added another 22 yards on the ground, setting a new NC State single-season record for rushing by a quarterback – his 544 yards on the ground this season broke the mark set by Jacoby Brissett in 2014.

Armstrong, you may remember, had lost the QB1 job earlier in the season, but returned to the starting lineup on Nov. 11, leading the Pack’s 26-6 win over Wake Forest that Saturday.

State is 6-2 in the games that Armstrong started, with the left-hander passing for 1,621 yards and 11 TDs, with six INTs, a 62.4 percent completion rate, and a 131.0 passer rating.

At Virginia, passed for a school-record 9,034 yards over parts of five seasons, the last three as the starter, and his 2021 season saw him break the single-season passing record, with 4,449 yards.