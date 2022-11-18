Updated information on memorial service to honor UVA shooting victims

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is open to all and will also be live-streamed.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to try to arrive at JPJ as early as possible.

Overflow seating will be available at Klöckner Stadium (dress appropriately since seating is outside) and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. These venues will also open at 2 p.m.

The clear bag policy will be in effect at all three locations, and all guests will be screened. Walk-through and hand-held metal detectors will be the primary means of screening.

For more information about the policy, please click here.

Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

The University Transit Service will operate its normal fare-free weekend routes throughout Grounds. The arena is served by the Gold Line and Silver Line.

A live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church located at 105 Lankford Avenue. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Broadcast information

The event will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and locally on CW29: (Channel 29.3 on antenna, Channel 32 on Dish or Channel 812 on Comcast) and METV Charlottesville (Over the air: 27.2, Comcast: 210, Dish: 247).

Streaming information

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.virginia.edu, www.virginiasports.com, The official Facebook page of Virginia Athletics (@VirginiaCavaliers) and authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN App.