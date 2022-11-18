Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news updated information on memorial service to honor uva shooting victims
Sports

Updated information on memorial service to honor UVA shooting victims

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football tragedy
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is open to all and will also be live-streamed.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to try to arrive at JPJ as early as possible.

Overflow seating will be available at Klöckner Stadium (dress appropriately since seating is outside) and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. These venues will also open at 2 p.m.

The clear bag policy will be in effect at all three locations, and all guests will be screened. Walk-through and hand-held metal detectors will be the primary means of screening.

For more information about the policy, please click here.

Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

The University Transit Service will operate its normal fare-free weekend routes throughout Grounds. The arena is served by the Gold Line and Silver Line.

A live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church located at 105 Lankford Avenue. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Broadcast information

The event will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and locally on CW29: (Channel 29.3 on antenna, Channel 32 on Dish or Channel 812 on Comcast) and METV Charlottesville (Over the air: 27.2, Comcast: 210, Dish: 247).

Streaming information

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.virginia.eduwww.virginiasports.com, The official Facebook page of Virginia Athletics (@VirginiaCavaliers) and authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva logo

Women’s Soccer: #3 UVA defeats Xavier, 3-1, in NCAA Tournament
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech defeats Penn State, 61-59, advances to Charleston Classic final
Roger Gonzalez

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball transfer Grant Basile said on Thursday that the Hokies “just got to put teams away.”

uva logo

‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings
Rebecca Barnabi

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA.

Bag check! TSA reminds air travelers some Thanksgiving leftovers are not permitted
Rebecca Barnabi

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk
Rebecca Barnabi
thanksgiving leftovers

Food safety expert on holiday leftovers: ‘When in doubt, throw it out’
Crystal Graham

INFORM Consumers Act passes House, would protect retail against online theft
Rebecca Barnabi