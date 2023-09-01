Countries
Update: Waynesboro woman charged with murder of sister in Albemarle County
Local, Politics

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Waynesboro woman has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to a stabbing that occurred Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m.

The Albemarle County Police Department said that Jessie Christine Krahenbill Greyer, 59, was detained at a residence on Cypress Pointe Drive, after the discovery of her sister’s body.

Jennie Marie Quick, 59, was found dead inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at (434) 296-5807.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

