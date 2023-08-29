Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing

A woman was found dead from a stabbing reported at a residence in the area of Cypress Pointe Drive in Albemarle County on Tuesday morning.

Albemarle County Police responded to the scene at 5 a.m.

A second female was detained at the scene without incident.

Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic situation, according to the ACPD.

This is an ongoing investigation assigned to the ACPD Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.