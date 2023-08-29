Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing
Local, Police

Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A woman was found dead from a stabbing reported at a residence in the area of Cypress Pointe Drive in Albemarle County on Tuesday morning.

Albemarle County Police responded to the scene at 5 a.m.

A second female was detained at the scene without incident.

Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic situation, according to the ACPD.

This is an ongoing investigation assigned to the ACPD Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves
2 Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis
3 An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood
4 Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice
5 AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Latest News

Local, Schools

‘We’re all in this together’: Mary Baldwin University president welcomes Class of 2027

Rebecca Barnabi
awe night of the legends
Sports

Kevin Nash, Ricky Morton, reminisce about AWE ‘Night of the Legends’ wrestling show

Chris Graham

Kevin Nash, the WWE Hall of Famer, talked up his main-event match at the 2011 AWE “Night of the Legends” indy wrestling pay-per-view on the Aug. 28 episode of his “Kliq This” podcast.

college students
Schools, U.S.

College days: America’s students face threat of sex trafficking

Rebecca Barnabi

College is a time of fresh starts and new journeys for America’s youth. But it can also be a time of elevated vulnerability.

DMB Fall Tour photo
Events, Local

Dave Matthews Band announces fall tour with two nights in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
travel passport
Virginia

AAA: Labor Day travel could be impacted by Hurricane Idalia, follow the forecast

Crystal Graham
boating
Virginia

Tropical storms, flooding likely on Virginia waterways this Labor Day

Crystal Graham
Events, Local

‘Once’: Tony Award winning musical is fall production at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy