Home Update on bombing to improve the approval ratings: Yeah, didn’t work
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Update on bombing to improve the approval ratings: Yeah, didn’t work

Chris Graham
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OK, so, admittedly, the air strikes on Delaware, they didn’t work out as well as Abigail Spanberger had hoped, in terms of her flagging approval ratings.

Yep, the ratings, still in the dumper, and not only are Virginians now banned from Rehoboth Beach, Maryland kicked in sanctions, and now we can’t go to Ocean City, either.

And North Carolina, foreseeing what was coming next, closed the toll road to OBX.

And Virginians are PISSED.

I mean, we still have Virginia Beach, but.

ICYMI

Coincidentally, the Spanberger administration trotted Adam Spanberger, the First Dude, out in front of TV cameras today, to state, unequivocally, that he has never been friends with Epstein.

He wasn’t more specific than that, but we’re presuming he meant Jeffrey Epstein, and not Juan Epstein from “Welcome Back, Kotter,” or Epstein’s Mother.

“Epstein did not introduce me to Abigail,” Adam went on, by way of debunking – though what, we’re not sure, exactly.

He’s definitely meaning Jeffrey Epstein here.

“Welcome Back, Kotter” was out of syndication by the time the Spanbergers met in high school, in the 1990s.

Wait a sec – she was in high school when they met?

That could sound like something Jeffrey Epstein would want in on.

We’ll see what we can track down there.

The governor, reached by phone during a war cabinet session, said she had no idea what Adam was up to, and anyway, not to change the subject, what do you know about Myrtle Beach?

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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