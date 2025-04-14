Update: $10K reward now offered in case of missing Rockingham County teen

There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts of Ronin Edison, 17, who was last seen in Elkton, in Rockingham County, on March 29.

There is a possibility that he was picked up by two white males driving an older style Montecarlo, possible gray in color, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Knight at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800 or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 to stay anonymous.