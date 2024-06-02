Countries
Home U.K. gift company to invest $1.4M for first U.S. facility in Harrisonburg
Economy, Local

U.K. gift company to invest $1.4M for first U.S. facility in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg rockingham county va
(© OJUP – shutterstock.com)

A U.K. specialty gifts manufacturing company will invest $1.4 million to establish its first facility in the U.S. in Harrisonburg.

Boxer Gifts LLC will establish its first light manufacturing, distribute and wholesale U.S. operation and will purchase and retrofit the new facility to increase capacity and efficiency in accessing its customers in the U.S. market.

The project will create 15 new jobs and will be supported by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Our Harrisonburg 2043 vision plan calls for our community to become the economic capital of the Shenandoah Valley, with economic development strategies that grow existing businesses, encourage entrepreneurship, and attract new opportunities,” said Deanna R. Reed, Harrisonburg mayor. “Harrisonburg is thrilled that Boxer Gifts selected our city for their first distribution operation in the United States. Boxer Gifts will be a great addition to the other international companies who have selected Harrisonburg for their U.S. headquarters.”

Founded in 1982 in England, Boxer Gifts is a family-owned and operated, specialty designer, manufacturer and wholesaler of unique gifts, games and toys. The company specializes in supplying new, innovative and fun gifts for its customers, gift shop owners and other major retailers.

“As producers of quirky and exciting gifts, Boxer found the perfect match with Virginia — the people here like to mix it up and do things their own way, just like Boxer Gifts,” said Thomas O’Brien, president of Boxer Gifts. “We hope our investment in the state will help spread fun and joy throughout Virginia while creating jobs and opportunities in the local area.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support Boxer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

