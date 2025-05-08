Home Two seismic events this week in Virginia: Dillwyn earthquake and Metallica concert
Virginia

Two seismic events this week in Virginia: Dillwyn earthquake and Metallica concert

Crystal Graham
Published date:
earthquake seismograph weather
(© Andrey VP – stock.adobe.com)

It wasn’t just the Metallica concert at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg causing seismic waves this week, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Dillwyn on Tuesday.

The earthquake’s center was just over five miles outside of Dillwyn in Buckingham County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS, and occurred at approximately 1:08 p.m.

The shaking from the earthquake could be felt for approximately 30 miles. Many people who heard it thought perhaps a plane had crashed nearby.

There were no damage reports.

It’s not uncommon for Virginians to feel small earthquakes, according to the USGS. The largest earthquake (5.8 magnitude) in the seismic zone occurred in 2011 in Mineral in Louisa County.

Smaller quakes generally cause little to no damage, and Virginians experience them two to three times a week somewhere in Virginia, according to experts.

Beneath Central Virginia is bedrock that was formed when continents collided hundreds of millions of years ago, raising the Appalachian Mountains. Most of the rest of the bedrock formed when the supercontinent rifted apart approximately 200 million years ago to form what is now the northeastern U.S., the Atlantic Ocean and Europe, according to the USGS.

Augusta County registered three quakes in 2023

Closer to home, in Stuarts Draft, three earthquakes were recorded in 2023, over the span of eight days. All three earthquakes in Augusta County measured between 2.2 and 2.4 magnitude.

At the time, Martin C. Chapman, a Virginia Tech research professor, said that “a series of small shocks in a small area” can turn out to be “foreshocks for a much larger earthquake.”

However, he said, that is not always the case.

“A series of small shocks in a small area that are not followed by a significantly larger shock is a common occurrence. We call these sequences earthquake swarms, and there are common in the eastern U.S., particularly in the Appalachian region.

“What we are seeing near Stuarts Draft so far is a typical swarm,” he said. “It may last for weeks, or months, and in a few cases, years. Usually, the earthquakes are quite similar in terms of magnitude, and they are confined to a few miles across.”

Historically, damaging shocks happen in Virginia once every 50 to 100 years. They have occurred in the Valley-Blue Ridge geologic/physiographic regions of western Virginia (Giles County) and in Central Virginia (Charlottesville to Richmond, centered within 50 km on either side of the James River).

Second earthquake this week: Metallica

The Metallica song “Enter Sandman” is played at home football games in Blacksburg at Lane Stadium. Students and fans generally jump up and down to the song, and experts say it registers as a small 1.5 magnitude earthquake on a seismograph.

Metallica performed a live concert Wednesday night, and the Virginia Tech seismograph located near the campus was rocking, registering a small earthquake, making it the second quake for the state this week.

The Virginia Tech campus is approximately 100 miles away from the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday near Dillwyn.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

police crime scene
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police release name of man shot playing video games with friends

Crystal Graham
virginia tech lane stadium
Basketball, Football

Virginia Tech has ‘Enter Sandman’: UVA has, nothing we can call ours

Chris Graham

I recently ran into a Virginia Tech alum that I used to play rec-league basketball with, and was telling me about how he was going to be at the Metallica concert in Blacksburg last night.

forest
Local, Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine introduce two bills to preserve wilderness in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine introduced two bills today to protect wilderness in Rockingham, Augusta, Highland and Bath counties.

urban cities sinking virginia tech
Government, Virginia

Study: Major U.S. cities sinking; integrity of bridges, roads and dams could be impacted

Crystal Graham
farmer stress mental health tariffs
Health

Many farmers forced to confront mental health with added stress, less sleep

Crystal Graham
UVA Baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break

Chris Graham
Kaleigh Waggoner
Local

Missing person alert: Albemarle County Police seek info on missing teen

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status