Twenty Republican state attorneys general form coalition to support ICC Act
Twenty Republican state attorneys general form coalition to support ICC Act

Rebecca Barnabi
Attorney General Jason Miyares yesterday announced his support for S. 4484, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act (ICC Act), joining a 20-state coalition of Republican attorneys general in a letter to United States Senate leadership.

The legislation aims to shield American civil and military officials from unlawful prosecutions by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The House companion resolution (H.R. 8282) has already passed with broad bipartisan support.

“Americans are not subject to the ICC, an international body that lacks any real authority or enforcement mechanisms,” Miyares said. “The United States must stand firm against any attempts to undermine our justice system and sovereignty.”

The ICC Act would impose sanctions on any foreign person who has engaged in, aided or materially assisted illegitimate ICC prosecutorial actions, as determined by the President. Such actions include efforts to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute any American citizen, U.S. Armed Forces member, U.S. government official or anyone working on behalf of the U.S., as well as any entity organized under U.S. laws or within any U.S. jurisdiction. Sanctions also apply to ICC actions against citizens of NATO allies or major non-NATO allies who have not consented to ICC jurisdiction.

The legislation also requires the U.S. president to block and prohibit property transactions by persons involved in illegitimate ICC prosecutorial action and to immediately revoke any U.S. visa held by them or their immediate family members, rendering them ineligible for U.S. admission. The ICC Act also rescinds funding for the ICC and prohibits the use of U.S. funds for the ICC.

In addition to Miyares, the attorneys general of the following states also signed on to the letter: Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

