Donald Trump quietly deleted the blasphemous to practicing Christians image depicting the bloated POTUS as Jesus Christ healing a sick man that he posted to the interwebs last night.

With no comment, of course – because Donald Trump, in his 80 years, has never apologized for anything.

Even mocking Jesus.

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this,” said Riley Gaines, who is interwebs famous with the MAGAs because one time she finished fifth in a swimming race.

“Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked,” Gaines wrote on Twitter.

This was where the fire came from – actual fundamentalist Christians who have been the backbone of Trump’s political career.

The post came after Trump decided to turn the page on Viktor Orban’s stunning, massive defeat in the Hungarian elections on Sunday by going after Pope Leo, the former Robert Francis Prevost, a noted Chicago White Sox fan, who has been quite publicly critical of Trump’s immigrant roundups and, lately, his threat to wipe Iran off the map.

On Sunday night, Trump posted a nonsensical rant in which he called Leo “WEAK on crime,” as if a pope is supposed to be anything on crime, other than forgiving, and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Again, he’s the Pope – a clergyman, not a sycophant Secretary of State skipping important ceasefire negotiations to attend a bloodsport spectacle alongside his boss.







The post of the photo of Trump as Jesus was, we have to guess, an attempt to up the ante in the fight he’s picking with the Pope.

“Of course, it seems that the only religion acceptable to the President is one that sees him as the Savior,” Northern Virginia Congressman Don Beyer wrote on his socials.

Our Sixth District congressman, Ben Cline, for what it’s worth, has exercised his right to remain silent on the controversy, though Cline was all over the interwebs ahead of and during the Easter holiday, making sure everybody thinks he’s a good Christian boy.

His silence speaks volumes.

“Mocking and trivializing faith is a failure to understand the values that matter to millions of Americans. Political attacks on the Pope only underscore the point,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Who, it should be noted, doesn’t flood the web with how Christian he is.

Matthew 6:5: “When you pray, don’t be like the hypocrites who love to pray publicly on street corners and in the synagogues where everyone can see them. I tell you the truth, that is all the reward they will ever get.”

Ahem.

“We’re a country built on religious freedom and mutual respect, and we should expect better from our leaders,” Warner said.

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