Trump orders National Guard to DC, to protect capital from lowering crime rate

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Shutterstock.

Donald Trump, still trying to deflect from his proximity to a child sex-trafficking ring, announced Monday that he will deploy the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to deal with an apocalyptic crime spree that he created out of thin air.

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals – roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people,” Trump said at a White House press conference, apparently after watching one of those Kurt Russell “Escape From” movies on HBO Max.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re gonna take our capital back. We’re taking it back,” Trump said, signaling that, yes, he was up late watching TV.

He then read from a script of made-up statistics claiming that violent crime is at “the highest rate probably ever,” which, yeah, doesn’t square with reality.

A report from the D.C. Metropolitan Police released on Monday showed violent crimes in the District were down 35 percent from 2023 to 2024, and are down an additional 26 percent from 2024 to where we are to this point in 2025.

You know what happens when somebody offers up statistics that Trump doesn’t like, of course.

That stats guy is already cleaning out his desk.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

“We’re here for a very serious purpose. Very serious, very,” Trump said, underscoring the very serious nature of what he was saying.

Trump swears it’s literally murder out there, which is probably news to the waves of tourists on the National Mall and baseball fans on the Capitol Riverfront at Navy Yard.

Call this what it is – Trump is in the Epstein files, we all know it, he doesn’t think we all know it, and he thinks this kind of thing will distract us from continuing to push him to authorize the release of the files, unredacted.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

