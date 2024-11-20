Countries
Trump nominates former WWE CEO Linda McMahon to Education post
Trump nominates former WWE CEO Linda McMahon to Education post

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is Donald Trump’s choice to head up the Department of Education, if there still is a Department of Education after Trump’s Project 2025 starts to take effect.

As you might guess, McMahon is a throaty advocate for charter schools and school choice, a euphemism for taking money from public schools to give to rich parents who already send their kids to private schools.

McMahon, who is still the wife of Vince McMahon, despite the two having lived apart for the past several years, served in Trump’s first administration as the head of the Small Business Administration.

She also served as the co-chair of his transition team.

You can guess that her time in WWE, and her marriage to Vince McMahon, who is the focus of a lawsuit from a former WWE employee alleging sex trafficking, will come up in her Senate confirmation hearing.

She should have clear sailing to confirmation.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

