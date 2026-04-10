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Trump in Charlottesville, to try to cock block congressional redistricting

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

Donald Trump will be in Charlottesville later today for a closed-door fundraiser, which brings up the question – what does this supposed billionaire who can’t run for political office anymore need to raise funds for?

The closed-door event is at the Trump Winery, which, do you need to close the doors to a place that nobody goes to anyway?

Seems like much ado about nothing, especially when you find out that it’s an event for allies for the Vote “No” campaign, which is the effort of MAGAs to try to cock block Virginia from balancing out the gerrymandering they’ve been doing in places like Texas, Missouri and North Carolina.

“Trump and MAGA Republicans know what’s at stake — and they’re trying to rig the system before the midterms even begin,” said Dan Gottlieb, spokesperson for the Vote “Yes” campaign.

Note: there isn’t a Vote “Not Sure” campaign.

“Trump and MAGA want to lock in power in Washington and lock out voters from the process. But Virginians have the chance to stop their power grab by voting yes to level the playing field,” Gottlieb said.

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Photo: Virginia Legislative Information System

Early voting numbers are staggering, to me, for an April election, which we never have here in the Old Dominion – the Virginia Public Access Project is reporting more than 810,000 votes already cast in the April 21 redistricting referendum, with eight voting days left before the April 21 open-polls date.

Gotta say here: I don’t like seeing the turnout in Northern Virginia trailing behind the rest of the state, which is one data visual the VPAP dashboard gives us.

NoVa’s early turnout is at 98.8 votes already cast per 1,000 registered voters, per VPAP.

Statewide, it’s 136.4 votes casts for 1,000 registered voters.

The polls have “Yes” winning by between five and nine points, but that’s only if the “Yes” voters actually, you know, vote.

Another data visual from VPAP tells us that cumulative early turnout at this stage, 12 days before Election Day, is only trailing where we were in 2025 by about 12,000 votes, about 13 percent.

We can see, from gendering at the two data visuals from VPAP, that the difference is NoVa.

Get your asses out there and vote, basically, NoVans.

If the news that Trump is having taxpayers pay for a closed-door event at his failing winery in Charlottesville is what it takes to get you out to vote tomorrow, hey, whatever.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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