Home Trump administration releasing $6B in illegally withheld school funding
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump administration releasing $6B in illegally withheld school funding

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
child in classroom
Photo: © Prostock-studio/stock.adobe.com

The Trump administration is expecting to be applauded for doing its job with respect to simply releasing nearly $6 billion in education funds to the states.

I mean, really, isn’t the whole idea behind gutting the Department of Education being to just block-grant federal money to the states?

Turns out, not.

The $6B that the MAGAs were holding up was being reviewed to make sure it wasn’t being used to promote a “radical left-wing agenda.”

I wish I was making that up.

ICYMI

mark warner
Mark Warner. Photo: © Eli Wilson/Shutterstock

“It’s clear by now that Donald Trump’s erratic way of governing spares no one – not even Virginia’s schoolchildren,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement as the news came down on Friday.

Virginia’s chunk of the money that had been held up comes to $108 million – for teacher training, expanded afterschool activities, mental health resources for students and migrant education.

You know, typical left-wing stuff.

The money is set to be released starting next week.

The 2025-2026 fiscal year began on July 1, so school divisions across the state and across the country have been scrambling to be able to account for the missing money.

If you voted for this, shame on you.

“The truth is that it shouldn’t have been withheld in the first place,” Warner said. “I will continue fighting to ensure that schools and children in the commonwealth are not collateral damage in Donald Trump’s path of chaos and destruction.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

SingersGlen.LL.1960
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

Hollar brothers pitched for UVA and in VBL and RCBL, then excelled off the diamond

David Driver
Health, Virginia

Cat in Virginia tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville subdivision

Crystal Graham

A cat has in Virginia has tested positive for the rabies virus in the Berkley Forest subdivision in Mechanicsville.

water
Health, Virginia

Emergency visits up for heat-related illness in Virginia; one fatality this summer

Crystal Graham

There have been more visits to the emergency room in Virginia for heat-related illness this summer than any time over the last decade.

climate change pollution
Environment, Virginia

Chesterfield County: Report undercuts rationale for Dominion Energy gas plant

Chris Graham
hulk hogan
Wrestling

Hulk Hogan in the ring: The Top 5 all-time matches featuring The Hulkster

Ray Petree
missing person
Local, Public Safety

Missing person alert: Bedford County woman reported missing on Thursday

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In North Carolina

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status