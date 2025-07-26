The Trump administration is expecting to be applauded for doing its job with respect to simply releasing nearly $6 billion in education funds to the states.

I mean, really, isn’t the whole idea behind gutting the Department of Education being to just block-grant federal money to the states?

Turns out, not.

The $6B that the MAGAs were holding up was being reviewed to make sure it wasn’t being used to promote a “radical left-wing agenda.”

I wish I was making that up.

ICYMI

“It’s clear by now that Donald Trump’s erratic way of governing spares no one – not even Virginia’s schoolchildren,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement as the news came down on Friday.

Virginia’s chunk of the money that had been held up comes to $108 million – for teacher training, expanded afterschool activities, mental health resources for students and migrant education.

You know, typical left-wing stuff.

The money is set to be released starting next week.

The 2025-2026 fiscal year began on July 1, so school divisions across the state and across the country have been scrambling to be able to account for the missing money.

If you voted for this, shame on you.

“The truth is that it shouldn’t have been withheld in the first place,” Warner said. “I will continue fighting to ensure that schools and children in the commonwealth are not collateral damage in Donald Trump’s path of chaos and destruction.”