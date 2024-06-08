Countries
Local

Traffic alert: VDOT reports U-turn completed at U.S. 29 in Greene County 

Crystal Graham
Published date:

greene county uturn RCUT seminole trail VDOT Drivers in Greene County now have access to a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, at U.S. 29 and Route 609.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the RCUT at Seminole Trail and Fredericksburg Road presents a new traffic pattern for drivers by removing the left turn movement from the cross street.

The new intersection will require westbound drivers on Fredericksburg Road who want to go south on U.S. 29 to turn north and complete a U-turn about 2,500 feet from the intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Fredericksburg Road heading north on U.S. 29 will complete a U-turn maneuver south of the intersection at Route 645 (Moore Road).

According to a recent study, the Federal Highway Administration found RCUT intersections reduce crashes 28 to 49 percent compared to stop sign-controlled intersections. The study shows they reduce crash severity by 70 percent in fatal crashes and by 42 percent in crashes resulting in injury.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

