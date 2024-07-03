Traffic alert: Motorists to detour around intersection of Hydraulic Road, Hillsdale Drive in C-ville

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of a planned closure coming up in the city of Charlottesville.

Beginning Monday, July 8, 2024, the signalized intersection of Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive will close to allow a contractor to convert it to a two-lane roundabout with pedestrian crosswalks on all four approaches.



Once work begins, drivers will not be able to use the intersection, but have several routes around the work zone. The roundabout will open to traffic and the detour lifted no later than August 13, 2024.



Drivers westbound on U.S. 250 (U.S. 250 Bypass) who wish to use Hydraulic Road to access U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) will instead travel farther west to U.S. 29. Southbound drivers on U.S. 29 who want to use Hydraulic Road to access U.S. 250 will instead continue south and take the exit to U.S. 250 east.

During construction, the public will have access to all businesses near the intersection.

A detailed detour map shows options so travelers can pre-plan trips. Detour signs in the area will also direct drivers around the work zone.

