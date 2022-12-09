Traffic alert: Lane closures next week near I-81’s exit 221 and I-64’s exit 87

Between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, periodic mobile lane closures will take place on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64.

Lane closures will also occur on the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81.

The work is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Alternate mobile lane closures will be on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221.

On Friday, Dec. 16, no mobile lane closures will occur, but shoulder work will continue, according to a press release.

All work is weather permitting as crews perform cleanup operations to remove material left at the site from a previous car crash. Most work will be on or near the shoulder with occasional mobile lane closures required.

Drivers are encouraged to remain alert while driving through the area next week.