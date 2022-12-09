Menu
news traffic alert lane closures next week near i 81s exit 221 and i 64s exit 87
News

Traffic alert: Lane closures next week near I-81’s exit 221 and I-64’s exit 87

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoBetween Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, periodic mobile lane closures will take place on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64.

Lane closures will also occur on the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81.

The work is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Alternate mobile lane closures will be on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221.

On Friday, Dec. 16, no mobile lane closures will occur, but shoulder work will continue, according to a press release.

All work is weather permitting as crews perform cleanup operations to remove material left at the site from a previous car crash. Most work will be on or near the shoulder with occasional mobile lane closures required.

Drivers are encouraged to remain alert while driving through the area next week.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

