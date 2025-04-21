The scene on Interstate 81 was nothing short of apocalyptic on Saturday at 3:49 p.m. when a tractor trailer caught fire in Shenandoah County.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81 when a tire blew out, causing it to collide with a guardrail, jackknife and catch fire.

The driver, Giorgi Khutsishvili, 42, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash at the 272-mile marker.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for approximately two hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.