Virginia

Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tractor trailer fire Shenandoah County Interstate 81
Accident photos courtesy Virginia State Police

The scene on Interstate 81 was nothing short of apocalyptic on Saturday at 3:49 p.m. when a tractor trailer caught fire in Shenandoah County.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81 when a tire blew out, causing it to collide with a guardrail, jackknife and catch fire.

The driver, Giorgi Khutsishvili, 42, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash at the 272-mile marker.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for approximately two hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

